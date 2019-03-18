Resources More Obituaries for Weir MILNE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Weir Hugh Garvin MILNE

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers WEIR HUGH GARVIN MILNE July 31, 1955 - March 16, 2019 It is with heartfelt sorrow that the family of Weir Milne announce his peaceful passing in the early morning hours of March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of (Elizabeth) Wendy for 36 years. Adored, admired and loving father to Jessica (Paulo) Borges and Eric. He will be missed by his siblings Ron (Alice), Shirley (Earl) Matchett, Shelley and Ken Chiasson, his nephew and nieces, their spouses and children. Predeceased by his parents Weir Milne and Bessie Milne, his sister-in-law Myra, brother-in-law Brian Pratt and father-in-law Walter Boerner. Weir was born and raised in North Bay and always enjoyed returning to the north country for visits and holidays. He left "The Bay" at 18 to attend Brock University in St. Catharines and went on to study law at Osgoode Hall. It was during the Bar Admission courses in 1980 that he would meet the love of his life on a blind date. Weir and Wendy married in 1982 and started their family a few years later. Family was always a priority for Weir, and he never failed to take time to be with his children. Weir practiced law in both Alberta and Ontario, and left to found, own and operate Kerygma Reconciliation Services Inc. in 2000. At the time of his passing he was an accomplished and well-respected mediator working primarily in southern Ontario. Weir enjoyed intellectual pursuits, and while practicing law full-time completed a Masters of Theological Studies at McMaster University in 2002. At the time of his passing, he was a doctoral candidate at Royal Roads University and was ready to begin work on researching and writing a dissertation in the field of social sciences. Weir will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues for his vibrant and optimistic approach to life, his deep Christian faith, and how much he loved to laugh. The family would like to thank the dedicated and wonderful medical and nursing staff at both the Joseph Brant and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospitals. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations made in Weir's name to either Diabetes Canada or The Kidney Foundation of Canada will be gratefully acknowledged as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences may be left at www.canadiancremation.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019