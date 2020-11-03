WELDON GREEN Passed peacefully, in his 91st year, at St. Michael's Hospital with his huge extended family hugging him from afar. Born and raised in Ottawa, the youngest of seven siblings, he led a full and adventurous life as an accomplished patent lawyer for over 60 years. At 16, he attended Queen's University as an avid student and varsity skier all while studying chemical engineering. He then completed his law degree at Osgoode Hall Law School while proudly serving in the naval reserve. A committed member of the St. James Anglican Church community, he deeply felt and lived his Anglican faith. He married Jean Green (predeceased) and they raised a family of seven children together. He then went on to spend 35 glorious years with his loving partner, Lorraine Eddie, enjoying opera, music and choir, and just being together. Weldon was also an active member of the YMCA for 50 years and was very involved with charity work and helping others. He was an amazing father and grandfather who will always be deeply loved and missed by his seven children and spouses, Brian (Theresa), Kathy (Howie), Becky (Alan), Dan (Michelle), Jennifer (predeceased), Greg and Scott; his adored grandchildren, Michael, Lara(Josh), Caitlin, Daniel, Josh, Jennifer, Nicole, Sarah, David; and his first great-grandchild, Lyla. He was the kind of man who always made everyone he met feel cared for and special. He truly cherished the relationships he had in his life. As the beloved Toronto "Bread Man", his passion was delivering bread daily to many charities and organizations around the city. His mission was to ensure others always had food on the table to gather people. Our wonderful father - we will cherish you and your memory always and forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Good Shepherd https://donate.goodshepherd.ca/donate
in Weldon's memory are greatly appreciated. Online tributes to Weldon may be left at: