WENCEL ANTHONY HUBACHECK A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Wencel Anthony Hubacheck (Hub), born December 25, 1922, passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on March 9, 2019, surrounded by close family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helena (nee Nadrofsky); his sisters, Elsie, Blanche; beloved son, William; and son-in-law, Nathan Zavier. Hub is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bette (nee Netherton); son, Peter (Teresa); daughter, Lynn; his loving grandchildren, Paul (Eleasha), Eric (Maria), Maxwell (Oonah) and Adrian Zavier; and Max Ryan (William's partner). After growing up on a farm near Kitchener, he attended Queen's University and graduated in 1945 with a B.Sc. Geology, then served for six months in WWII before his discharge in 1945. In 1947, Wencel married Bette then began their married life near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. He loved his chosen vocation. During the 1945 to 1959 era, Wencel began his career as mine geologist at the Beatty and Canadian Malartic gold mines, then built and managed the Rainville Mine near Val D'Or. From 1960 to 1965, he became chief exploration geologist with McIntyre-Porcupine Mines based in Toronto. From the late 60's to 2002, He became a trusted technical consultant and advisor to Paul Penna playing a key role in assembling the management team for Agnico Eagle Mines in developing the La Ronde Mine in Cadillac, Quebec as well as the Goldex Mine near Val D'Or. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed golfing, curling and walking. Hub and Bette had a happy life together with their children and grandchildren. They loved sharing their travels and cottaging experiences at Lake Temiskaming, Georgina Island and Red Bay. He was a gentle giant in a humble way and his mentorship and guidance will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Hub's Life will be held at the Oakview Funeral Home at2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019