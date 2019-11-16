|
|
WENDY FLYNN (née Gilchrist) Born August 7, 1936 Died November 7, 2019 Wendy died as she lived; elegantly and on her own terms. She was full of life until she died. Wendy was born in Toronto. Her maternal grandfather was E.R. Wood, whose estate now forms Glendon College at York University. She was educated at Bishop Strachan School, Toronto; Elmwood School, Ottawa; and at L'ecole Internationale, Geneva, Switzerland. Finished with finishing school, Wendy sailed to London, England where, in 1960, she met her husband on board ship. She leaves her children, Sharon (Ian Graham), and Mark (Audrey Fisch). She was the adoring grandmother of Georgina, Charlie, Lucinda and Sophie Graham, and Max Flysch. Wendy lived in Europe and spent 30 years in London, supporting such worth causes as 'Save the Children' and the 'Royal Ballet.' Returning to Toronto she worked for Martin and Meredith. Known as Wendy to her friends, as Jojo to her grandchildren, and Gloria to the Starbucks baristas, she brought joy to everyone who deserved it. No stranger to a cocktail (especially a good martini), she spent many happy winters in Key Biscayne, Florida. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Wendy's wishes there will be no service. Instead, she would ask that you have a martini or, if you are so inclined, make a donation to the National Ballet of Canada or the Toronto Humane Society, in her memory. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. A celebration of Wendy's life will take place when the weather is warmer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019