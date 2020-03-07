|
WENDY LYNN VANDERHEYDEN Born November 14, 1967 in Montreal, Quebec. Daughter of Lynn Fleming and Leonard van der Heyden. Beloved sister of Karen, Cindy and Todd. Half sister of Melanie. Wife of John Skilton. Aunt of Eva, Alex, Jaden and Kerry. Died February 10, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. Wendy graduated from Concordia with a BA in Psychology. She later taught English as a second language in Japan for many years, followed by a move back to Canada and the start up of a small business in Vancouver with her husband. In 2013, along with her husband, she moved to Australia where she spent the last seven years. In April 2018, Wendy was diagnosed with anca vasculitis which caused her early death. Wendy was fiercely protective of those she cared about and she always put others first. Wendy asked for so little but gave so much. She was unique and she adored music. In her teen years, she could often be found singing and dancing in the dark to 80s music. Wendy loved traveling and was equally passionate about trivia, politics and cinema. We will forever miss her: long hugs, beautifully hand scribbled cards, strong opinions on just about everything and accompanying eye rolling, as well as her eccentric Asian style of dress complete with scarfs, bracelets, necklaces and rings. A park bench is being dedicated in Wendy's honour along the footpath where she often walked in Vanier Park between Granville Island and Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver. Wendy cared deeply about social issues. Donations to organizations including Amnesty International, the Humane Society and the Vancouver International Film Festival, would be a perfect tribute. Love you, Wen.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020