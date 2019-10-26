|
WENDY MYLES 1933 - 2019 On October 22, 2019, Wendy Myles (née Winifred Davies), 86, died suddenly in Montreal at home, without illness or suffering. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Myles, mother of Virginia (Kirk LLano) and Elizabeth (Stephen Dinsmore), sister of Megan Way and Cynthia Herron (Peter), and loving Gran of Ryan and Eric Artola and Evan and Meghan Dinsmore, and step-grandmother of Madison and Devon LLano. She leaves behind nieces, Wendy Lachance, Rachel Nixon, and Jane Herron, as well as great-nieces and a great-nephew, cousins, relatives and friends in Canada, the USA, and the UK. She was predeceased by son-in-law, Dan Artola; sister-in-law, Mary Myles; brother-in-law, Geoffrey Way; and nephew, Roger Way. Born in Audley, England, to Hannah (Beech) and Edward Osborne Davies, Wendy grew up in Dronfield and became a librarian. She immigrated to Canada in 1960 and met her future husband while living in Edmonton, Alberta; he swept her off her feet while skiing at Jasper. They married in 1962 and spent several years in India and then Newfoundland, before settling in Montreal for 22 years. In 1989, they moved to Ottawa and spent 29 years there, before moving back to Montreal in 2018 to enjoy being closer to family. Wendy was an avid tennis player and gardener, and she loved cheering on her grandchildren at team games and activities. She took up the violin again in her senior years, playing with the Parkdale Orchestra in Ottawa. She baked divine pies, cakes and roasts; supported underdogs; and spread her warmth to so many, who will miss her dearly. At Wendy's request, there will be no funeral or flowers. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019