WERNER GRIMBERG Werner Grimberg passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Werner will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his wife Bertha, together for over 73 years, and his three children, Ron (Fran), Norm (Katarina), and Brenda (Tony); his sister, Brunhild; as well as his grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Nathan, Frances, Kristina, and Alyssa. A dedicated father, proud grandfather, loyal friend, and excellent role model, Werner prided himself most on being a devoted and loving husband. He never stopped working at being the best partner possible to his wife Bertha, whom he loved more than anything in the world. Born on April 9, 1926, in Berlin, Germany, Werner arrived in Canada in 1952, with .50 cents in his pocket, following the war. Shortly after he married the love of his life in Montreal, wife Bertha, whom he had met in Holland during his time as a dance instructor. He worked tirelessly to create a life for them in Canada, eventually moving to Toronto where he built a successful business, Machining Design Associated, which is still flourishing to this day. Werner brought that same passion and care to every facet of his life, which he made sure he lived to the fullest. He made the most of every day, soaking up as much time as possible with family and friends right up until the very end. Always the life of the party, he will be remembered for his bright smile and infectious laugh, which would be heard often thanks to his wonderful sense of humour. He had a love for tennis, enjoyed playing cards, sharing beer with friends and family, telling stories, travelling, and life itself, always telling family he wouldn't change a thing if he could do it all over again. They say the good die young - sometimes the good get to live a little bit longer. We will miss you. Lovingly cared for at Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill in his final days, the family asks for donations to be made to Hill House in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020