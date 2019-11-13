|
WERNER HIRSCHMANN Died peacefully in his sleep, age 96, on November 7, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, with wife Diana at his side. Born in Düsseldorf, Germany in 1923, Werner emigrated after spending time as a prisoner of war in Gravenhurst. In Canada, he leveraged his math and physics degree to become a computing pioneer, helping shape the industry during his time at the University of Toronto, KPMG, the Bank of Montreal, and the City of Toronto. Werner had a lifelong passion for the sea, nurtured under the Atlantic ocean as Chief Engineer on several U-Boats including the U-190, above water sailing on Lake Ontario aboard Anita and the Thieving Magpie, and on land through his connections to the Canadian Navy, the NAC, the RCMI, and the Esquimalt Association. Werner is survived by a constellation of family: son Mike (Wendy), from his first marriage to Ruth; Mike's children Steve (Julie), Tyler (Suzan), Samantha (Chris), and Niki (Jon); and their children Naomi, Maeve, Chase, Connor, Brooklyn, Emmerson and Jacob. He is also survived by a son from his marriage to Diana: Thomas (Sarah), with children Wilhem and Edie. As Werner would always say when the entire family gathered, 'this is all because of me.' Please join us in gathering, one more time, 'all because of Werner,' at The Boulevard Club, Saturday, November 23rd, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019