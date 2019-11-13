You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Werner HIRSCHMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner HIRSCHMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Werner HIRSCHMANN Obituary
WERNER HIRSCHMANN Died peacefully in his sleep, age 96, on November 7, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, with wife Diana at his side. Born in Düsseldorf, Germany in 1923, Werner emigrated after spending time as a prisoner of war in Gravenhurst. In Canada, he leveraged his math and physics degree to become a computing pioneer, helping shape the industry during his time at the University of Toronto, KPMG, the Bank of Montreal, and the City of Toronto. Werner had a lifelong passion for the sea, nurtured under the Atlantic ocean as Chief Engineer on several U-Boats including the U-190, above water sailing on Lake Ontario aboard Anita and the Thieving Magpie, and on land through his connections to the Canadian Navy, the NAC, the RCMI, and the Esquimalt Association. Werner is survived by a constellation of family: son Mike (Wendy), from his first marriage to Ruth; Mike's children Steve (Julie), Tyler (Suzan), Samantha (Chris), and Niki (Jon); and their children Naomi, Maeve, Chase, Connor, Brooklyn, Emmerson and Jacob. He is also survived by a son from his marriage to Diana: Thomas (Sarah), with children Wilhem and Edie. As Werner would always say when the entire family gathered, 'this is all because of me.' Please join us in gathering, one more time, 'all because of Werner,' at The Boulevard Club, Saturday, November 23rd, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Werner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -