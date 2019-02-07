WERNER HUMANN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Werner Humann in London, Ontario on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years of Pamela (Shelley). Loving and proud father of David (Marie) and Michelle De Ruiter (Adam). A very special Opa to Rainer, Gage, Keegan and Olivia Humann and Annabel De Ruiter all of London. Dearly missed by his loving sister Christa (Chris Tollner) of Australia and nieces Anita Cremin, Susan Taylor (Steven), Linda Hanrahan (John), Ingrid White (Malcolm) and their children. Also loved by niece Gabby Schoettle and nephew Markus Schoettle. His extended family, his work colleagues, and many friends will miss his stories, his advice and philosophies on life. Werner was born in Stuttgart, Germany in 1939. He apprenticed as a machinist before he immigrated to Canada in 1957. He worked in several companies before starting his own business International Name Plate Supplies in 1966. This has blossomed into an amazing company with manufacturing facilities in Canada, USA and Mexico. He was a proud Rotarian since 1973 and lived his life by the four way test: Is it the truth, Is it fair to all concerned, Will it build goodwill and better friendships, and Will it be beneficial to all concerned? He loved and respected all people and tried to make it a better world. Along with his wife Pamela, he attended over 35 International Rotary Conventions which took him around the world. He was truly 'one of a kind'. The funeral service will be conducted at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1320 Wilton Ave., London, on Saturday, February 9th, at 11 a.m., with visitation preceding at the church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to London East Rotary Club, Operation Smile or St. Mark's Anglican Church. A movement will be established in his name which will give people the opportunity to spend a day helping others who are less fortunate. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019