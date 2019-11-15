You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mountain View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
1605 - 100 Street S.E.
Calgary, AB T1X 0L4
(403) 272-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
McDougall United Church Hall
8516 Athabasca St SE
Calgary , ON
View Map
Wesley Gordon HATLELID


1925 - 2019
WESLEY GORDON HATLELID October 16, 1925 - November 8, 2019 Wesley Gordon Hatlelid, born October 16, 1925 near Flintoft, SK, died November 8, 2019 at Southwood Care Centre, Calgary, AB. Dearly loved and fondly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Kathleen Hatlelid, and their children Doug (Margaret) Hatlelid, Betty (Steve) MacKenzie, Keith (Anne) Hatlelid, Len (Sharon) Hatlelid, and David Hatlelid, sister-in-law Beth Hatlelid, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Wes was predeceased by his sisters Merle Myers and Irma Powers, brother Al Hatlelid and twin brother Lloyd Hatlelid, and by his grandson Eric Hatlelid. Wes grew up on a rural Saskatchewan farm, and moved to Lafleche, SK with his family in the 1930s. At 16, after completing high school, he and his brothers joined the Army. He later transferred to the RCAF, trained as a flight engineer and attained the rank of Flight Sergeant. After WWII he attended U of S, graduating with a degree in Geological Engineering and meeting the love of his life, Kathleen, who he married in 1950. A short career as a mining engineer in Flin Flon, MB was followed by a long career with Imperial Oil Exploration as a geophysicist. He was recognized for his contributions to the evolving field of seismic stratigraphy, and co-wrote a chapter for a book on the subject. With his growing family, Wes lived and worked in rural Alberta, Edmonton, Dawson Creek, Houston, and finally Calgary. After early retirement, he consulted for junior oil companies as a Professional Engineer. In his free time and after retirement, Wes enjoyed travel, bridge, golf, lawn bowling, hiking and time with family. His hikes with the Esso Annuitant group were the highlight of every week. He loved poetry and sometimes recited lines when hiking. A favorite from Robert Service was: 'River, plain and mighty peak - and who can stand unawed? As their summits blazed, He could stand undazed at the foot of the throne of God.' Wes' faith was the bedrock of his life, and he was an active and generous member of his church and the community. He took great pride in his family and loved every family member unconditionally. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Southwood Care Centre staff, Fairview and Evergreen Units, for their loving care of our husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend. Donations in Wes' memory may be made to Calgary Food Bank or the Mustard Seed. A Memorial Service will be held at McDougall United Church Hall, 8516 Athabasca St SE, Calgary on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
