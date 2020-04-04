|
WESTELL GORDON PEAKER Aged 89, died peacefully at Trillium Mississauga Hospital on April 1, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy-Jean (née Franklin); his children Susanne Hartman (Jerry), Joanne Gray (Michael), and Robert Peaker (Hilary); and his grandchildren Christopher, Melissa, Matthew, Andrew, and Noah. Predeceased by his brother, James Peaker. Special thanks to the ICU and Stroke units at Trillium Mississauga and Dr. A. Zee for their compassionate care and support. Wes, a Life Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, enjoyed a successful career in the fields of public accountancy and corporate finance. He enjoyed playing squash at the 'B&R', running at the Cambridge Club, spending time with family cottaging at Muldrew Lake, long daily walks with his beloved dogs, and discussing current events. If you so wish, a donation in Wes' honour to the Trillium Health Partners would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020