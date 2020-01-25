You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Wilfred C. LEGROW


1928 - 2020
Wilfred C. LEGROW Obituary
WILFRED C. LEGROW P.Eng (Ret.) Rylie, Emma and Brooke Cooper say goodbye with love to great grandpa 'Baldy' who passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Anne, granddaughters Laura Cooper, Danielle LeGrow, grandson Jonathan Cooper (Kathryn) and brother Lloyd (Ruth). Wilf or 'Baldy' as he was affectionately known was born in Teulon, Manitoba on September 30, 1928 to a United Church Minister (Alan Chesley) and his wife (Miriam). After venturing across Canada, he settled in Toronto where he attended U of T and met the love of his life, Mildred Barrett. They married on September 11, 1954 and built a wonderful life together until her passing in 2015. Wilf was a professional engineer (electrical) with a working career that took him around the world. He retired early from Atomic Energy of Canada in 1985 to spend more time with his family, friends, his model trains and cottage life. A kind-hearted, generous spirit, Wilf was truly unlike any other. He is most likely working on his trains with Millie out in the rose garden, reunited again. To honour his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service/memorial will follow in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Morgan Funeral Home in NOTL -www.morganfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice or Wilf's favourite charity – Salvation Army.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
