|
|
REV. WILFRID DEWAN C.S.P. 1926 - 2019 Rev. Wilfrid "Bill" Dewan C.S.P. peacefully passed into eternal life on September 22, 2019, in Toronto, Canada at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John, David, and Helen Knollmeyer, and is survived by his sisters, Marie Dunn, Patricia Wilson, and Margaret Spence. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family, friends, and his community. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough, Ontario, with funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow immediately after the service. Private interment. In memory of Fr. Bill, friends may donate to The Missionary Society of St. Paul the Apostle.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019