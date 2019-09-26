You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presentation Manor
61 Fairfax Crescent
Scarborough, ON
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Presentation Manor
61 Fairfax Crescent
Scarborough, ON
More Obituaries for Wilfrid DEWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfrid DEWAN


1926 - 2019
REV. WILFRID DEWAN C.S.P. 1926 - 2019 Rev. Wilfrid "Bill" Dewan C.S.P. peacefully passed into eternal life on September 22, 2019, in Toronto, Canada at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John, David, and Helen Knollmeyer, and is survived by his sisters, Marie Dunn, Patricia Wilson, and Margaret Spence. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family, friends, and his community. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough, Ontario, with funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow immediately after the service. Private interment. In memory of Fr. Bill, friends may donate to The Missionary Society of St. Paul the Apostle.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019
