WILFRIED OTTO MOLL Wil's valiant heart, renewed twice through valve replacement surgery, finally gave up this November 5, 2020. Although he didn't live to see his 80th birthday in January, Wil lived a life that was far longer and far richer than he ever expected. Born in Stuttgart in 1941 at the height of World War II, from early childhood Wil learned that almost anything could be reused and revitalized. As a teenager, Wil moved with his parents and sister, Hannelore, to Australia where they lived happily for 11 years. After working in Melbourne, Stuttgart and Baden, Switzerland, Wil decided to try Canada for a couple of years, which turned into 27 years with Ontario Hydro as a design engineer. Wil was a pioneer in alternative energy in the 1980s and was credited with identifying the wind off Lake Huron as a significant resource. He oversaw installation of Ontario Hydro's first wind turbine near Kincardine. That one fell down, but hundreds of turbines now stand and power Ontario. Wil believed in, and practiced energy conservation all his life and did all he could to encourage family and friends to do the same. Rather than lecture, he would just replace a lightbulb or two with more efficient ones. Or point out how to save money on your electricity bill. Or install a timer so the light switched itself off. Wil found his greatest joy in Toronto where he met and married Sheila and his two loving children, Michael and Margaret, were born. His other love was the farm near Williamsford: growing potatoes; drinking pure well water; finishing off the maple syrup; igniting Margaret's passion for canoeing, and the family's for freshly cut Christmas trees. The cause of Wil's erratic heartbeats was finally diagnosed in the 1990s and he was lucky that Toronto had one of the two clinics in the world specializing in his condition. His family remains enormously grateful to Dr. Anna Woo, Dr. Tyrone David and Dr. Gokul Varma for their extraordinary care. Wil retired early allowing more travel including trips to visit his family in Germany: Hannelore, Ottmar, Steven, Christopher, Claudia and Vanessa. His last big trip was to Vancouver where he joyfully welcomed his daughter-in-law into the family at Charlotte and Michael's wedding. Closer to home, regular visits with his father-in-law, Bill, were made all the more enjoyable for both of them when it involved Will engineering a repair to an appliance or electronic device. St. Matthew's United Church in Toronto was Wil's spiritual home and also his retirement project: the boiler; the gas and electricity bills; the sound system. In his memory, donations to St. Matthew's Redevelopment Fund, which includes restoration of the cupola - an early use of wind technology - would be appreciated, stmattsunited.com/donate
.