WILLA REDMAN (Bettschen) March 5, 1923 - April 2, 2020 Willa Redman found and gifted the spirit of joy throughout her 97 years. Born in Alliston ON to loving parents Frank and Mary Emma (Bailey) Bettschen, she enjoyed being the youngest of the 3 Bettschen sisters: Ruth (1913-2014), Donna (1917-pres.), Willa (1923-2020). Willa was a precocious pianist from the age of 3, sitting exams at the Royal Conservatory from age 5. After completing Toronto Normal School, she began her teaching career at 17 receiving special permission from the Minister of Education due to her young age. "Miss Bettschen" taught primary at a one-room school in Rosemont Ontario, then in Toronto, Pine Grove, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill and Kleinberg. She was a highly respected and appreciated teacher for generations of pupils and parents. In 1942 Willa met Lieutenant Stanley Redman (d. 1991) of Birchcliffe on a blind date at a Casa Loma dance. Stan decided that night she was the one and they subsequently married in 1944. Their family was raised overlooking the Humber in Pine Grove where Willa nurtured her much admired gardens. Willa was the marvellous mother of Laurence, David (Sandy), and Rosemary (Tim). We remember a mother who was loving and a mother who was open, unprejudiced and who gave us space to explore our own directions. Willa would revel at family gatherings, beaming with pride at the family she created. She taught us to value cooperation to overcome difficulties, education to improve and understand life, and the arts, especially reading, music and gardening as requisites for a joyful life. Willa prioritized consideration for others and small pleasures, such as ice cream cones for all. She was adored by grandchildren who enjoyed countless hours in her company experiencing her quick, feisty sense of humour and the joy in their presence. Cherishing memories are Matthew (Kristen), Christopher, Jeffery (Rachel), Lindsay (Adam), Ben (Gillian), Jill (Ryan), and greatgrandchildren Ava, William, Bennett, Oona, Charlie, and Edwin. Her sister Donna Kidnie and many nieces, nephews and cousins survive her. A celebration of life will follow. She is now resting with Stan under the inscription "Blessed in Love".
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020