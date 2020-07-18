|
WILLEM HENDRIK MCROBIE July 3, 1975 - July 1, 2020 With profound sadness, Blair and Caroline McRobie announce the death on July 1, 2020, of their dear son, Willem, who passed away after a lengthy struggle with cancer. He leaves his wife, Dee Healy McRobie, and two sons, Alasdair (7) and Euan (4). Beloved brother to David (Jaime), Blair (Allison), and Andrew (Toni), Willem is also mourned by his tribe of more than twenty first cousins, nieces and nephews, and a vast network of friends from Nantucket Island, Mass, Camp Ahmek, Ontario, Dalhousie University, Halifax, N.S., Pelham, NY, Ottawa, Toronto, Costa Rica, Vancouver, BC, Holland and the U.K. He is especially mourned by his friends and community in Capitola/Santa Cruz, California where he has lived for the past eight years. Following graduation from university, Will was long experienced in the real estate world, licensed in Massachusetts and California, and as a general contractor on Nantucket where he built and renovated many homes while honing his surfing skills. Will was widely traveled and loved for his charm and ability to connect deeply with everyone he met along his path. His family has been overwhelmed by the number of loyal friends who have shared their love throughout his ordeal. Will's ashes will be interred in the columbarium at the Siasconset Union Chapel on Nantucket at a ceremony next July when hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic will allow travel and a proper celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Will's memory to CIRENAS (Centre for Investigation of Social and Natural Resources), a US registered non-profit 501(C)3 organization (website: www.cirenas.org) committed to the protection of the ocean, beaches and ecology in Costa Rica.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020