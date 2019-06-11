You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William IRISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Albert IRISH


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Albert IRISH Obituary
WILLIAM ALBERT IRISH Born 1937. After willfully out-maneuvering death a dozen times in his storied life, Bill's family is profoundly sad to announce his sudden passing on June 8, 2019. Father, friend, and devoted husband; artist, lumberjack, cartographer, Mountie, director, house builder, teacher, author and, once upon a time, bouncer. Born in Calgary; son to Albert and Mayme; loving brother to Marilyn and Margy. Bill was a man of a thousand stories, happily heard many times over. Known to many as one of the founders of The Partners' Film Co., Bill's closest partner was his wife of 30 years, Kathryn, with whom he shared a big love that merged two families. His career was anchored in the television commercial and advertising industries. He had a knack for directing children actors and bringing out the best in them ?- a skill he continued with his own children who survive him: Mark, Kate, Jason, Danielle and David. Proud grandfather to Hannah and father-in-law to Bonnie and Allison. There will be no funeral or memorial at Bill's request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Society of Canada in honour of his beloved Kathryn.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.