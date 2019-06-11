WILLIAM ALBERT IRISH Born 1937. After willfully out-maneuvering death a dozen times in his storied life, Bill's family is profoundly sad to announce his sudden passing on June 8, 2019. Father, friend, and devoted husband; artist, lumberjack, cartographer, Mountie, director, house builder, teacher, author and, once upon a time, bouncer. Born in Calgary; son to Albert and Mayme; loving brother to Marilyn and Margy. Bill was a man of a thousand stories, happily heard many times over. Known to many as one of the founders of The Partners' Film Co., Bill's closest partner was his wife of 30 years, Kathryn, with whom he shared a big love that merged two families. His career was anchored in the television commercial and advertising industries. He had a knack for directing children actors and bringing out the best in them ?- a skill he continued with his own children who survive him: Mark, Kate, Jason, Danielle and David. Proud grandfather to Hannah and father-in-law to Bonnie and Allison. There will be no funeral or memorial at Bill's request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ALS Society of Canada in honour of his beloved Kathryn. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2019