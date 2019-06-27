WILLIAM ALEXANDER NELSON Passed away at the Toronto General Hospital on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 86 years. William is survived by his loving partner, Laurence Haider; his niece, Alexis Pidlisecky; and great-nephews, Michael and Adam Pidlisecky. William will be missed by neighbours and friends here in Toronto, Lisbon, and Ponta Delgada. Born August 18, 1932 in Winnipeg, Bill graduated from the University of Manitoba and spent 30 years working in Bermuda retiring in 1997. Bill and Laurence spent time in the Azores, San Miguel Island at their home entertaining (a great chef) and enjoying the weather. Friends may call at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Daily Bread Food Bank would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2019