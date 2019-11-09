|
WILLIAM ANDERSON It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Anderson shares the news of his passing on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital at the age of 71. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his children Erin Anderson (Michael), Kathryn Anderson (Chris), his partner Carole Betzold and his lifelong friends Nigel and Anne Fuller. Bill will also be missed by his granddaughter Eliza. Bill had a long and rewarding career in urban planning and economic development with the City of Toronto, Province of Ontario and latterly the municipality of Halton Hill, but he very much enjoyed golf and travels with Carole post retirement. A Celebration of Bill's Life will take place at Kopriva Funeral Home, Lakeshore Rd., Oakville on Sunday, November 17th. Visitation will be at 11:00, with service at noon and reception to follow. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Odette Cancer Centre Sunnybrook Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019