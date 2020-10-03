WILLIAM (BILL) ANDREW MCKENZIE 1930 - 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving father Major (Ret'd) William (Bill) McKenzie on September 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Betty L. McKenzie (née Jaquith) and their three daughters, Dale McKenzie (Ben Lal), Susan McKenzie (Andre Larose), and Tracy and Paul Roberts Bill completed pilot training in 1950-1951 and spent the next 42 years flying 27 different types of aircraft with the RCAF/CAF, DOT and Civil Aviation. He retired from active flight duty in 1991 as an air carrier inspector with Civil Aviation after logging 13,000 hours of commercial flight time; this was in addition to the over 100,000 hours of flight time with the RCAF/CAF. Keeping with Bill's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A private family celebration will take place. Expression of remembrance to Prostate Cancer Society
would be appreciated.