You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
William Andrew SPAULDING
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM ANDREW SPAULDING 1958 - 2020 Andrew died peacefully on August 24 in Yellowknife. He was the youngest brother of Brenda (Gerard Chouest), Julia (Ross Hedley) and Dick (Kate Murray), loving uncle of Richard Hedley (Anna), Jack Hedley (Saba) and Hanna Chouest (Michael) and proud great-uncle of Willa and Nora. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Bill Spaulding. Andrew followed his own path, from Toronto and Dundas, where he spent his early years, to Skykomish, WA, where he learned to work with logs, to Yellowknife, where he lived and enjoyed deep friendships for most of the past 40 years. The North and its people welcomed Andrew and taught him skills that would serve him well. He spent several years in Colville Lake, a small Sahtu Dene community, where he built log houses and hunted, trapped and fished. For many years he ran his own dogs. He led family and friends on many extended canoe and dog sled trips. Andrew also owned a beautiful piece of land in Atlantic Canada and visited Cape Breton as often as he could, to reconnect with close friends and take in the lively music culture of the area. He was a builder by profession. Around Yellowknife you can see examples of work by Andrew and his co-workers, including old log structures such as the Wildcat Cafe that have been lovingly restored, and a trapper's cabin in the Northern Heritage Centre. In Colville Lake, he and local craftspeople built a log school and community centre. Near Fort Anderson, he built a wildlife research cabin. Andrew got his greatest pleasure from friends and family. Those fortunate enough to get beyond his quiet presence would discover a depth of character and be treated to slow-paced, rambling stories, punctuated by his wry sense of humour: stories of Colville Lake and trapping with the Kochon family, the tough winter he spent at Kelly Lake, his life at Caribou Islands on Great Slave Lake, wintering and building a lodge at Moraine Point, the search for Eskimo curlews near Fort Anderson, activism days at Ecology North, the founding of the Dog Island Floating Film Society, canoe trips down the Yellowknife, Mountain, Anderson, Coppermine and Moisie rivers, dog sled trips between Yellowknife and the East Arm, road trips with family and friends, his trip with Dick to New York to see Pinetop Perkins, his trip to England with Julia; stories about dogs, fishers, trappers, neighbours, birds and animals. His friends and family were the lucky beneficiaries of his unfailing kindness, support and fierce loyalty. Andrew was passionate about music, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the environment. If you wish to remember Andrew, listen to Neil Young, cheer for the Leafs and consider a donation to Ecology North or to an organization of your choice in support of Black Lives Matter. Andrew's family wishes to thank Tracy Riley, Barb Cameron, Steve Outlet, Miriam Wideman, Aggie Brockman, Terry Woolf and their loved ones for their friendship and help at this time. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held in Yellowknife when circumstances permit.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved