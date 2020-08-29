WILLIAM ANDREW SPAULDING 1958 - 2020 Andrew died peacefully on August 24 in Yellowknife. He was the youngest brother of Brenda (Gerard Chouest), Julia (Ross Hedley) and Dick (Kate Murray), loving uncle of Richard Hedley (Anna), Jack Hedley (Saba) and Hanna Chouest (Michael) and proud great-uncle of Willa and Nora. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Bill Spaulding. Andrew followed his own path, from Toronto and Dundas, where he spent his early years, to Skykomish, WA, where he learned to work with logs, to Yellowknife, where he lived and enjoyed deep friendships for most of the past 40 years. The North and its people welcomed Andrew and taught him skills that would serve him well. He spent several years in Colville Lake, a small Sahtu Dene community, where he built log houses and hunted, trapped and fished. For many years he ran his own dogs. He led family and friends on many extended canoe and dog sled trips. Andrew also owned a beautiful piece of land in Atlantic Canada and visited Cape Breton as often as he could, to reconnect with close friends and take in the lively music culture of the area. He was a builder by profession. Around Yellowknife you can see examples of work by Andrew and his co-workers, including old log structures such as the Wildcat Cafe that have been lovingly restored, and a trapper's cabin in the Northern Heritage Centre. In Colville Lake, he and local craftspeople built a log school and community centre. Near Fort Anderson, he built a wildlife research cabin. Andrew got his greatest pleasure from friends and family. Those fortunate enough to get beyond his quiet presence would discover a depth of character and be treated to slow-paced, rambling stories, punctuated by his wry sense of humour: stories of Colville Lake and trapping with the Kochon family, the tough winter he spent at Kelly Lake, his life at Caribou Islands on Great Slave Lake, wintering and building a lodge at Moraine Point, the search for Eskimo curlews near Fort Anderson, activism days at Ecology North, the founding of the Dog Island Floating Film Society, canoe trips down the Yellowknife, Mountain, Anderson, Coppermine and Moisie rivers, dog sled trips between Yellowknife and the East Arm, road trips with family and friends, his trip with Dick to New York to see Pinetop Perkins, his trip to England with Julia; stories about dogs, fishers, trappers, neighbours, birds and animals. His friends and family were the lucky beneficiaries of his unfailing kindness, support and fierce loyalty. Andrew was passionate about music, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the environment. If you wish to remember Andrew, listen to Neil Young, cheer for the Leafs and consider a donation to Ecology North or to an organization of your choice in support of Black Lives Matter. Andrew's family wishes to thank Tracy Riley, Barb Cameron, Steve Outlet, Miriam Wideman, Aggie Brockman, Terry Woolf and their loved ones for their friendship and help at this time. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held in Yellowknife when circumstances permit.



