WILLIAM (Bill) ARCHIBALD HARSHAW October 31, 1943 - March 1, 2019 It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce that Bill died peacefully on March 1, 2019, at the age of 75, with his family by his side. Bill will be forever missed and cherished by his loving family, wife Esther (Clark), children, Howie (Nancy Mahony) and Emily (Rui Silva) and grandson Owen Harshaw. A graduate of the University of Manitoba, Bill enjoyed a successful career in finance, beginning at Wood Gundy as a respected research analyst, then as Treasurer of Molson Companies LTD, and finally working with the Bank of Nova Scotia. After retiring in his mid-forties due to Parkinson's Disease, Bill played a leading role in the Parkinson's Society of Canada. As part of advocating for people with Parkinson's, Bill helped lead the design for what would become Ontario's Trillium Drug Plan. For this tremendous achievement, Bill received the Order of Ontario. Bill underwent three experimental neurosurgeries, at the Toronto Western Hospital. Bill credits these surgeries for giving him a "second life", which became the title of his autobiography. In addition to his family and advocacy, Bill's passions included sailing, canoeing, fly-fishing, cooking, politics and writing. Until the very end, Bill had a strong desire to enjoy as much of the world as he could. He loved going to the art gallery, the ROM, and a variety of concerts, listening to opera and classical music, and of course having the Globe & Mail and New York Times read to him. Bill's positive attitude and kindness were felt by everyone around him, and he leaves a legacy of determination and strength. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Toronto Grace Health Centre and his caregivers for the dignity, kindness and respect shown to Bill in his final years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bill to the Toronto Grace Health Centre. Bill's funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2019