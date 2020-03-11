You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
William B. SINGER

William B. SINGER Obituary
DR. WILLIAM B. SINGER Dr. William B. Singer, 88, of Port Credit, died Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020, at Trillium Hospital, with family members at his side. Born in 1931 in Bratislava, he graduated from University College in London with a Gold Medal and led a distinguished career in Medicine. He immigrated to Canada in 1966. Dr. Singer is survived by his wife, Patricia Singer; sons, Jeremy and David Singer; brother, Oscar and sister-in-law, Eva Singer; nephews, Ronald and Gary Singer; grandchildren, Albert and Billie Singer; stepchildren, Sharon, Gabrielle, Daniel and Steven; and their families. Service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Habonim Congration, 5 Glenpark Avenue, Toronto. Friends may visit the family on shiva at 45 Chelford Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Friends Of Simon Wiesenthal Center For Holocaust Studies 416-864-9735 or Alzheimer Society of Toronto 416-322-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
