DR. WILLIAM BARAKETT 'Bill' May 11, 1945 - August 26, 2019 Bill Barakett practiced medicine in the Eastern Townships for 47 years. As a young graduate of McGill University, he started at the Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital (BMP) in Cowansville in 1972. He not only saw patients but also became involved in running the hospital and was Chief of Medicine of the BMP for 25 years as well as President of its Foundation. Dr. Barakett was passionate about medicine and was a tireless fundraiser for the hospital and the clinic he helped start in Knowlton. He took a special interest in people with addictions, at first mostly alcoholism but of late opioids. He was keenly interested in pain management. He worked at the Butters Foundation, for people with intellectual disabilities, and was medical advisor to Dunham House, a treatment centre in West Brome. Dr. Barakett was named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2002. The citation said in part: "William Barakett is known as a family doctor who goes beyond the call of duty... A former leader in numerous professional organizations, he is a model of dedication and caring for young general practitioners." Dr. Barakett is survived by his wife, Janie; his children, Elise and David; his granddaughter, Addison; and his sister, Joyce. He was predeceased by his brother Lawrence and his sister Nita. There will be a visitation at Désourdy Funeral Home, 101 rue Jean-Besré, in Cowansville QC, T: 450-263-1212, www.desourdy.ca on September 13th , 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 24 St-Paul Rd., Knowlton, at 2 p.m. on September 14th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BMP Foundation, Butters Foundation or Dunham House.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019