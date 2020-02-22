|
|
WILLIAM BARTHOLOMEW HEALY It is with heavy hearts we announce the loss of William Bartholomew Healy. A life lived with love, Bert passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved Husband to his wife of fifty years Helen; father of Mark (Natalie), Clare (Brandon) and Jane (Jon); and Papa to Finn, Ben, Cain, Jonny, Penelope and River. The life of the party, he was born December 3rd, 1943 in Cork, Ireland, and immigrated to Canada in 1970. Bertie will be remembered for his gentle soul, sense of humour and love of singing. A service to celebrate his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25th, at St. Anselm Parish, 1 MacNaughton Road, Toronto, ON, M4G 3H3. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital. "May the Angel of Awakening stir your heart, to come alive to the eternal within you" -John O Donohue
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020