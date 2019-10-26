|
WILLIAM BRADSHAW CROMBIE JR. On Sunday, October 20, 2019, in his 92nd year, Billie passed away peacefully after a recent cancer diagnosis. Predeceased by his parents, Gladys (nee Dowling) and William Bradshaw Crombie; nephew, Robert Gordon Crombie; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Crombie. Survived by his older brother, Guy Crombie; uncle to Carol Crombie (Stephen Pile), John Crombie (Judith) and Jane Gregor (Don), all of whom will miss him. Bill was born in Toronto and spent his early years in Iroquois Falls, Ontario, where his father was chief engineer for the Abitibi Power and Paper Company. When Abitibi Power was taken over by Ontario Hydro, the family moved to Toronto where his father oversaw the completion of the Abitibi Canyon power project. Bill had a notable sales career at Richardson Securities, where he formed many lifelong friendships, but began his work experience in the hotel management industry. After attending boarding school at St. Andrew's College, he attended the University of Toronto, graduating in Institutional Management in 1951. While his early employment afforded work and travel opportunities to Bermuda, western Canada, and across Ontario, his investment career provided a lifelong interest in buying and selling (china, paintings, houses...). His one regret was selling his Muskoka cottage. Billie loved his terriers (MacGregor, Willy, Moonie and Joady), and attributed his physical longevity (and worn-out gloves) to his daily dog walks. In his retirement years, Bill lived in Kelowna and Westbank, BC, where he enjoyed many close friendships, his gardens and the west coast climate. In 2014, Billie moved back to Toronto to be closer to his family, finally settling at Christie Gardens, where he enjoyed many new friendships in the retirement community. Billie will be remembered for the enduring love he had for his mother (who passed away too young), his quirks, laughter and humour, dressing well, his love of sweets, his award-winning bridge skills, his good friendships, and his fine scotch. Our deepest thanks to the helpful Wellness Centre and staff at Christie Gardens, as well as for the wonderful medical care Bill received at the Toronto General Hospital over the last 2 weeks. A private celebration of life will take place. Condolences can be sent to Morley Bedford. In Billie's memory, donations may be made to your favourite animal charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019