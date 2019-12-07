|
|
WILLIAM CLEPHAN HAMILTON P.Eng. December 31, 1935 - November 22, 2019 Bill passed away suddenly on Nov. 22, 2019 at home on Bowen Island, after a four year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He will be missed and remembered by family, friends and peers. Bill was predeceased by his wife Lael with whom he had a loving, respectful and strong marriage for fifty years. William was the bedrock of his family; noble, hardworking, committed, dependable. He will be sorely missed by his three children (Andrew, Philippa, Graeme) and four grandchildren (Will, Iben, Clara and Rosemary) whom he all adored. Bill originally hailed from Glasgow, the single child of Andrew and Agnes Hamilton. Bill emigrated to Canada in 1963 and came to Vancouver where he met the love of his life and raised their family, eventually retiring to Bowen Island. During his career in BC's forest sector he was a forward thinking innovator involved in the design of modern mills in BC and around the world. At leisure he could be found visiting with friends, engaged in the garden, community or family cabin at Sheridan Lake. You will be sorely missed Billy, safe travels.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019