WILLIAM CRISELL "Cris" On January 22, 2020 at Ian Anderson House, Oakville at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Gilbert) for 62 years. Cherished father of David, Bob (Sherrill), and Anne (Steven Zakem). Also survived by half-brother Trevor (Vivienne), former sister-in-law Jeannette Speak (Kevin), in Australia and half-sister Jane Phillips (David) in England. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Australia and the U. S. Predeceased by grandson Rodney Seymour. Cris, born a Geordie, was raised in Belmont, Surrey, England and was proud to have endured the bombing and hardships of WWII. Survivor of the Bourne End railway disaster in September 1945. Royal Air Force service 1948, 1949. Emigrated to Canada in 1953 and worked for British Amercian Oil and later Gulf Oil Canada in Human Resources for 34 years. The family wish to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by Dr. Lynne Benjamin, Acclaim Health, and the hospice staff. Visitation will be held at Oakview Funeral Home at 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, between 6 and 9 p.m. A Memorial Service, followed by a reception, will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at St. John's United Church, 262 Randall Street, Oakville, Ontario, at 1 p.m. If you wish, memorial donations to Ian Anderson House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020