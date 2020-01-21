|
|
WILLIAM D. MOULL On Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Sunnybrook. Beloved husband and best friend of Cynthia. Loving father and father-in-law of David, Benjamin, and Zachary and Oriana.Devoted grandfather of Nathan, and Lily. Brother and brother-in-law of Thomas and Jo- Anne, Geoffrey and Monika, Fraser and Lila. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Blossom section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Vaughan. Shiva at 8 Strathearn Boulevard, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The William D. Moull Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020