You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William CHATER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dawson CHATER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dawson CHATER Obituary
WILLIAM DAWSON CHATER December 21, 1928 - April 7, 2020 Passed peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Toronto on the winter solstice and conceived on the spring equinox, Bill was a proud Sagittarius who revered nature. Son of William and Alice (nee Dawson) Chater, Bill grew up with four beloved sisters, the late Barbara Fraser Zacour, the late Nancy Wickett, the late Doris Reddick, and Liz MacLennan. He lived a full and eclectic life as a businessman, entrepreneur, artist, storyteller, outdoors man, pilot and sailor. 'What wondrous days and years lie ahead; I do not know. It is a mystery I eagerly witness as my life on Earth unfolds' was his motto in life. Bill married Kathleen Milne in 1954 and they had four beautiful children: Kim, Bob, Nancy and Susan. He later partnered with Anne Klein for many years and then settled happily with Susan Schafheitlin for the last 38 years of his life. Bill is survived by three children - Bob (Pat), Nancy (Irella) and Susan (Paul), six grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his life partner Susan. He was happy and well liked with many friends who valued him for being a renaissance man with a zest for life. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -