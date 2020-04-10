|
WILLIAM DAWSON CHATER December 21, 1928 - April 7, 2020 Passed peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Toronto on the winter solstice and conceived on the spring equinox, Bill was a proud Sagittarius who revered nature. Son of William and Alice (nee Dawson) Chater, Bill grew up with four beloved sisters, the late Barbara Fraser Zacour, the late Nancy Wickett, the late Doris Reddick, and Liz MacLennan. He lived a full and eclectic life as a businessman, entrepreneur, artist, storyteller, outdoors man, pilot and sailor. 'What wondrous days and years lie ahead; I do not know. It is a mystery I eagerly witness as my life on Earth unfolds' was his motto in life. Bill married Kathleen Milne in 1954 and they had four beautiful children: Kim, Bob, Nancy and Susan. He later partnered with Anne Klein for many years and then settled happily with Susan Schafheitlin for the last 38 years of his life. Bill is survived by three children - Bob (Pat), Nancy (Irella) and Susan (Paul), six grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his life partner Susan. He was happy and well liked with many friends who valued him for being a renaissance man with a zest for life. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020