WILLIAM (BILL) DAVID DOBSON November 1930 - July 2020 With great sadness, the family announces the passing of William in his 90th year in Hamilton, ON. He led a long and remarkably full life of love, kindness, humility, integrity and service. He will be deeply missed. A service will take place at Turners Dundas at a later date to be announced. Donations in his honour may be made to the Hamilton Equestrian Association for the Disabled. tead.on.ca. 'His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world...This was a man.' William Shakespeare
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020