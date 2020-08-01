You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William DOBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William DOBSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William DOBSON Obituary
WILLIAM (BILL) DAVID DOBSON November 1930 - July 2020 With great sadness, the family announces the passing of William in his 90th year in Hamilton, ON. He led a long and remarkably full life of love, kindness, humility, integrity and service. He will be deeply missed. A service will take place at Turners Dundas at a later date to be announced. Donations in his honour may be made to the Hamilton Equestrian Association for the Disabled. tead.on.ca. 'His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world...This was a man.' William Shakespeare
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -