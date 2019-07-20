WILLIAM DOUGLAS HENRY 'Doug' October 20, 1925 - Toronto, Ontario July 11, 2019 - Markdale, Ontario Doug Henry, dearly beloved husband of Lois for 67 years, passed away on July 11, 2019. Doug was a gentle soul, and while being a friend to many could always provide a story, a smile or a laugh. He spent his career working in Toronto for Thorncrest Motors, and weekends farming in Markdale. He continued running his cattle farm during his early retirement years. His children, nieces, and nephews will always cherish the days they spent riding the ponies and haying on his farm. He enjoyed being active in his community and could be seen driving around town in his 1947 Willys Jeep. Doug got a great charge from great grandchildren Henry, Malcom and Kari and loved them dearly. Besides his beloved wife, left to love and cherish him are his children: daughter, Susan Robertson (Peter) of Hanover, granddaughter, Sarah Barnes (Brad) of Aurora, their children great-grandsons, Henry and Malcolm; daughter, Judith James (Mike) of Knoxville, TN, granddaughter, Melissa Willis (Derek), their daughter, great- granddaughter, Kari, and grandson, Michael James; and daughter, Lois Anne Evans (Fred) of Kerwood. Predeceased by grandson, Grant Henry Robertson and granddaughter, Charlotte Evans. In respect of Doug's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Condolences may be sent to Box 591, Markdale, ON, N0C 1H0. The family would like to thank the staff of the Markdale hospital for the exceptional care Doug received. We are especially grateful to Dr. Winfield for his care over the last several years. A private family gathering will be held at a later date in remembrance of Doug. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home, Flesherton. 888-924-2810. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019