Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Toronto Golf Club
1305 Dixie Road
Mississauga, ON
View Map
William Douglas WOODS


1948 - 2019
William Douglas WOODS Obituary
WILLIAM DOUGLAS "DOUG" WOODS 1948 - 2019 Doug Woods, born William Douglas Woods, passed away in the early hours of Monday, August 5th, with his wife, Valerie and their daughter, Jen by his side. He is survived by the many members of the Woods clan; his brothers, Alan (Dianne) and Chris (Jani); his sisters, Willmot (Bruce, d. 2002) and Nancy (Larry); his daughters, Jen (Mark) and Valerie Samantha; his grandsons, Will and Matt; twelve nieces and nephews, and all their partners and children. Doug was born in Toronto on February 7, 1948 to Georgina (affectionately known as Babs) and W. Blakeney Woods. He was the eldest, and as the eldest did exactly what was expected of him - he excelled at everything. He was an avid athlete, a brilliant scholar, a gifted musician and the soul of kindness and generosity. Warmest thanks to the extraordinary staff at Toronto Western Hospital; Dr. Eric Massicotte, nurses Maryanne, Anita, Tamina, Logan, Shine, Gunilla and Blessing, and, in particular, Dr. Nava Maham. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the Toronto Golf Club, 1305 Dixie Road, Mississauga, on Sunday, August 11th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Doug has asked for donations to Blake Boultbee Youth Outreach Services (www.bbyos.org) and AURA (www.auraforrefugees.org). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019
