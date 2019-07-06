WILLIAM E. CRAWFORD Bill died peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on July 2, 2019, just a few hours shy of his 82nd birthday. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 55 years Pat Crawford; their children Cindy (Brian Denega), Julie (Liza Yukins), Ian (Kate Crawford) and Patrick (Janet MacLean), and his 9 adoring grandchildren. He will also be missed by his siblings in England, Jean, Nick and Hamish, and their children, and by the extended Martin clan, his loving in-law family. Bill embraced everyone he met and those who knew him will remember him for his warmth, generosity, sense of humour, intelligence and integrity. Born in Nakuru, Kenya in 1937, Bill studied at Glenalmond College in Scotland and at Jesus College, Cambridge University. An outstanding athlete, some of Bill's fondest memories were of playing cricket and rugby in the UK and Canada. He immigrated to his adopted home in Toronto in 1961, and met Pat soon after arriving. Bill was a respected tax partner at Clarkson Gordon (and later, EY), where he practised for 36 years. Throughout his career Bill was known for his tireless dedication to continuous learning, outstanding client service and energetically mentoring others. After his 'retirement', Bill continued a busy and fulfilling career as a tax advisor, first with EY in Barbados for 6 years, and then in Toronto until just recently. As devoted as he was to his career, most important to Bill were his wife Pat and the family and life they built together. Over 45 years, the Farm, initially a labour of love and an escape from Bay Street, was a place where Bill felt able to really connect with the most important people in his life. His presence will always be felt and cherished there. A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 11 at Lawrence Park Community Church (2180 Bayview Avenue, Toronto). In lieu of flowers, donations can made to AmRef Health Africa (www.amrefcanada.org) and L'Arche (www.larche.ca), charities close to Bill's heart. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019