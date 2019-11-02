|
WILLIAM EDGAR PATON (Bill) July 27, 1918 - October 25, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully in his sleep, at age 101. Beloved husband to Marie for more than 71 years. Loving father to his three kids; John (Linda), Gord (Sue), Beverley (Mike). Proud and loving "Poppa" to Heather, Kevin, Raymond, Tammy, Jackie, Evan and Wil. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and extended family. Bill was a decorated Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces during WWII, having spent 25 months as a POW in Stalag Luft 3 where he played a role in the Great Escape. Once finally home, he spent his entire career working for Canada Life (CL). Bill was a semi-pro fastball pitcher into his 40's, won the All-Ontario Championship and continued on with the CL baseball team where he struck out hundreds more! He loved to golf and in his 80's was known to shoot his age. He spent over 25 winters in Florida with Marie, where they made many friends and enjoyed countless good times. As Bill got older, his interest in hockey grew and he loved to watch his grandchildren play. Bill was widely known for his kindness and humour which often took the form of clever one-liners. He always enjoyed a glass of good scotch. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the amazing staff at Donway Place. A service for Bill will be held on Monday, November 11th at 2:00 p.m. in Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Dr., Toronto. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Raise a Flag at Sunnybrook Hospital. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com, 416 487-4523.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019