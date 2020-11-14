WILLIAM ELLIS GRAHAM November 14, 1936 - November 6, 2020 Bill was born in Kirkland Lake and grew up in Owen Sound. After graduation from OSCVI, he attended teachers' college in Stratford and began his career as an educator with the Board of Forest Hill. When Forest Hill became a part of Toronto, Bill became a general consultant in the west end of the City. Four years later he became part of the Science Department and became coordinator of that department until his retirement in 1993. Following Bill's retirement, he and his life partner, Doug, founded and operated Circa, an antiques and collectibles business in Yorkville. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Edith and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his nephews, David, Edward and Andrew Huth (Tara). Bill is the proud uncle of nephew, Liam and niece, Elora May, children of Andrew and Tara. Bill travelled the world primarily by ship. He sailed the transatlantic in his earliest travels by Canadian Pacific ships and in the 1970s took to the air to catch cruise ships. Starting with Home Lines, he and Doug exhausted the itineraries of Princess, Holland America and finally Cunard. His favorite time on board ship was transatlantic crossings on Queen Mary 2. Bill will be fondly remembered for his appreciation of the diversity of life, his positivity, deep relationships with his friends and family and his generosity of spirit. Bill will be interred at Leith Cemetery on November 14th, his birthday. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, The 519, Casey House or Pride Toronto would be appreciated.



