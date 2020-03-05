|
WILLIAM F. TRIMBLE 'Bill' Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the age of 82. His warmth and humour will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Janet, sister Gloria, daughter Cindy, sons Tom and Duff and their spouses Jim, Lisa and Eimear and his grandchildren Aaron, Matthew, Mary, Reed and Wil. A proud graduate of University of Toronto Schools and UWO (Western), Bill was an accomplished athlete and excelled at football, baseball, basketball and almost any sport he tried. During his days as Director of Human Resources at Western, he could often be found playing pick up basketball or cheering on the Mustangs' football team. "Bigs" had a strong passion for the outdoors which he shared with family and friends. He enjoyed leading canoe trips, paddling and rowing at Go Home Bay, walking in the forests and fields of Rob Roy and back country skiing at Lake O'Hara. Travels further afield took Bill and Janet to New Zealand, Patagonia, Europe and numerous times to their beloved Arctic. Bill will be remembered for his puns, as a devoted husband and father, loyal supporter of close friends and above all, as one who treated all people with respect. At his wish, no service will be held. Donations in his honour to Nature Conservancy Canada or Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada would be most appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020