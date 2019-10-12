|
WILLIAM FLEMING McCORMICK "Bill" Dad lived an extraordinary life that ended on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 99. He grew up in Galt, and attended The University of Toronto, (Trinity College). WWII interrupted his studies when he enlisted with the 1st Hussars. Upon completing two years of training in England Bill, as Commander of C Squadron, landed on Juno Beach on D-Day. Although Bill's time in the war was brief, it was historic when he reached the furthest point into enemy territory during the D-Day invasion. Bill was injured less than a week later, but his courage and resilience through the war served him well in life. He was a recipient of the French Legion of Honor for his contribution in the war. He was forever mindful of the many soldiers who did not return home, and he strove to live his life in a way that honoured their great sacrifice. Returning to Galt, Bill took over the family business from his father and uncle and built Galtex into a thriving textile company. Giving to the community was important to Bill, who became actively involved in the expansion of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital as Chair of the Building Committee. He served as the Honourary Colonel of the Highland Fusiliers, was a supporter of Central Presbyterian Church and served on numerous boards. Together with his wife, Marion, they travelled the world, visiting over 60 countries, but the spot he enjoyed most was their family cottage on Little Lake Joseph. Family was central to Dad, as evidenced at the cottage where all were welcomed including their many friends. Dad enjoyed the outdoors, whether fishing in the North West Territories, hunting at the Griffith Island Club or playing a game of golf at the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club. Everywhere he went, Bill made friends through his genuine interest in others, his charm and his great wit. Left to celebrate his life and to take enduring pride and inspiration from his legacy are his children, Elizabeth (David Edmison), Walter (Barbara); his grandchildren, Geoffrey Cardy, Baye Mahoney (Justin), Alexander Edmison (Dana), Jocelyn Edmison, Stephanie Edmison (Eden), William McCormick (Melanie), Maggie and Connor McCormick; and his great-grandchildren, Sophie and Maxwell Edmison and Grayson and Oliver Mahoney. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marion (nee Dietrich), and his daughter, Margaret. The family would like to express their appreciation to the marvelous caregivers who took such wonderful care of Bill; Regie and Joy, Zeny, Glenda and Maricel, Dr. Russell Goldman and Dr. Jennifer Shapiro and The Temmy Latner Palliative Care Centre. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4V 1R5. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that friends consider contributions in memory of Bill to the Juno Beach Centre, McDermott House Canada, or Vets Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019