You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for William MCCORMICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fleming MCCORMICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Fleming MCCORMICK Obituary
WILLIAM FLEMING McCORMICK "Bill" Dad lived an extraordinary life that ended on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 99. He grew up in Galt, and attended The University of Toronto, (Trinity College). WWII interrupted his studies when he enlisted with the 1st Hussars. Upon completing two years of training in England Bill, as Commander of C Squadron, landed on Juno Beach on D-Day. Although Bill's time in the war was brief, it was historic when he reached the furthest point into enemy territory during the D-Day invasion. Bill was injured less than a week later, but his courage and resilience through the war served him well in life. He was a recipient of the French Legion of Honor for his contribution in the war. He was forever mindful of the many soldiers who did not return home, and he strove to live his life in a way that honoured their great sacrifice. Returning to Galt, Bill took over the family business from his father and uncle and built Galtex into a thriving textile company. Giving to the community was important to Bill, who became actively involved in the expansion of the Cambridge Memorial Hospital as Chair of the Building Committee. He served as the Honourary Colonel of the Highland Fusiliers, was a supporter of Central Presbyterian Church and served on numerous boards. Together with his wife, Marion, they travelled the world, visiting over 60 countries, but the spot he enjoyed most was their family cottage on Little Lake Joseph. Family was central to Dad, as evidenced at the cottage where all were welcomed including their many friends. Dad enjoyed the outdoors, whether fishing in the North West Territories, hunting at the Griffith Island Club or playing a game of golf at the Muskoka Lakes Golf and Country Club. Everywhere he went, Bill made friends through his genuine interest in others, his charm and his great wit. Left to celebrate his life and to take enduring pride and inspiration from his legacy are his children, Elizabeth (David Edmison), Walter (Barbara); his grandchildren, Geoffrey Cardy, Baye Mahoney (Justin), Alexander Edmison (Dana), Jocelyn Edmison, Stephanie Edmison (Eden), William McCormick (Melanie), Maggie and Connor McCormick; and his great-grandchildren, Sophie and Maxwell Edmison and Grayson and Oliver Mahoney. Remembered also by Cam Joyner. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marion (nee Dietrich), and his daughter, Margaret. The family would like to express their appreciation to the marvelous caregivers who took such wonderful care of Bill; Regie and Joy, Zeny, Glenda and Maricel, Dr. Russell Goldman and Dr. Jennifer Shapiro and The Temmy Latner Palliative Care Centre. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13th in Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4V 1R5. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that friends consider contributions in memory of Bill to the Juno Beach Centre, McDermott House Canada, or Vets Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -