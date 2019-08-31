|
|
WILLIAM FRANCIS READY S.O.M., Q.C. 1927 - 2019 William Francis Ready passed away peacefully after a sudden illness on the morning of July 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Regina, Saskatchewan. He was 92. Bill is mourned by his wife of 67 years Frances, and their five children: Ken Ready (Judy), Don Ready (Jill), Marian Ready, Carol Ready - all of Regina - and Audrey Ready Holt (Christopher) of Georgetown, Ontario. He also leaves 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sister Margaret Skarsgard (Lloyd) of Vancouver, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Harold Francis Ready and Ethel Pearl Ready, brother Kenneth, sister-in-law Mary, sister Beth and granddaughter Stephanie. Bill was an accomplished lawyer in a career that spanned nearly 50 years. Appointed a Queen's Counsel in 1967, he served as president of the Regina Bar Association and the Canadian Bar Association (Sask). He was a Bencher of the Law Society of Saskatchewan, member of the Law Society Mentor Program and lecturer at the Law Society Bar Admission Course. In 1990, Bill received the Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Bar Association (Sask). He retired as senior partner from the Regina firm of McDougall Ready (now McDougall Gauley) in 1999 and was granted a Senior Life Membership in the Law Society of Saskatchewan in 2001. Bill made many noteworthy contributions to the business community, including as a member of the boards of Royal Bank Mutual Funds for 27 years, as one of the original directors of the Canadian Bar Insurance Association, and as a member of the Saskatchewan Securities Commission. A dedicated volunteer, Bill played a leadership role in a number of community organizations throughout his life, including as president of the Regina Symphony Orchestra and the Gyro Club of Regina, member and chair of the Regina Public School Board, and chair of the Regina Citizens' Advisory of the Salvation Army. In 1984, W.F. Ready Elementary School in Regina was named in his honour. Bill received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Regina in 1989. At the age of 80, he was elected Chancellor of the University of Regina, serving two three-year terms. On June 4, 2019, Bill was presented with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in recognition of his commitment to service, education and the province. Bill truly lived his life to the fullest. He was genuinely interested in people and had a wonderful sense of humour. His favourite times were those spent in the company of his family. A humble man of integrity and honesty, Bill was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service was held at Lakeview United Church in Regina on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019