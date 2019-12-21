|
WILLIAM FRANK SCEVIOUR September 13, 1943 - December 16, 2019 Bill Sceviour passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. His 10 year battle with prostate cancer came to an end. No one faced what Bill did with more courage and amazing positive attitude. He taught us how to deal with the bad things in life. Throughout all the pain, he wanted so much to survive and be with his family and friends. Anyone who knew Bill in this lifetime would know that he was so much better than any words upon this page. He was always a true gentleman, kind, considerate and caring, and a loyal, honest friend. His friends lasted a lifetime. He was a wonderful husband to Carol, dedicated father to Jeffrey and Jennifer, loving mentor to daughter-in-law Shadi, brother-in-law Jim, and his sister June. He created wonderful possibilities for his children. He was the constant wind beneath the wings of his wife at all her endeavours, notably her Simple Chic store in Muskoka. Bill grew up in Leaside and attended Leaside High School. He would go on to organize numerous reunions for his 12D high school class. Friends forever. He did everything with purpose. He opened a bank account on Bayview Avenue when he was 9 years old and banked there his entire life. After graduating U of T Engineering (1966), he did a Europe trip with friends that would generate memories for a lifetime. His university class would always meet together - good friends, good times. Bill created Versatel Corporate Services, a printing company that would be his life's work. He enjoyed skiing (Founding Member of Beaver Valley Ski Club), sailing (South Muskoka Sailing Club), golfing (South Muskoka Golf Club), and playing tennis (Granite Club). He enjoyed his friends at Neehill Investment Club and was a lifelong member. He spent many winters in Naples, but his true love was Muskoka and all the friends he met along the way from the children's "Play Group." He coached hockey and baseball and drove numerous car pools. In the later years, he was Volunteer and Board Member with Prostate Cancer Canada and mentored many men newly diagnosed. Throughout all the ups and downs of life, Bill was always steady and true, providing support to his family and friends, old and new. Many have said, "They don't make them like Bill anymore." They had insight to the essence of this kind and humble man. At Sunnybrook Hospital in his final days, he had a South facing window overlooking the ravine where he ran and played as a child. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook who worked tirelessly to create miracles. Please consider a donation to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre in lieu of flowers. Private family burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Celebration of life to be announced in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019