WILLIAM FRANKLIN CHADWICK "Bill" It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of William Franklin "Bill" Chadwick of Courtenay, formerly of Regina, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved and devoted husband of Sheila for 58 years, loving father of Andrew (Sonia) and Karen. Adored grandfather of Nathalie (Logan) Hope and Sarah. Cherished half-brother of Rita (Bob) Mirwald and Tom (Barbara) Chadwick. Born in Regina on May 25, 1929, he grew up in Victoria and Regina. A graduate of the University of Saskatchewan and Columbia University, New York he went on to have a successful career with Ford Motor Company and Bank of Montreal in Toronto and Montreal. In 1984, he pursued his passion to teach and spent the following 25 years with University of Regina and Royal Roads University, Victoria. Tired of winter in Saskatchewan, Bill and Sheila settled into the West Coast lifestyle and moved to Courtenay on Vancouver Island in 2010. Bill volunteered with the Courtenay Little Theatre where he discovered the joy of acting and played a starring role in the play Homechild (2011). Active throughout his retirement, he enjoyed daily swims, reading, crossword puzzles, tending to his garden and keeping up on current events. Recently he had set a goal of reading all of Ernest Hemingway's books. Bill cherished watching his grand-children grow up and absolutely loved his 90th birthday celebration and the wedding of his grand-daughter, both in 2019. He was overjoyed at Christmas to learn that he would be a great grand father this summer. Bill will be sorely and forever missed by his entire family, friends and everybody who had the privilege and pleasure of having known him. A Celebration of Life will be held at his residence in April. Exact date to be announced. Flowers gratefully declined, the family would appreciate a donation in Bill's memory to either of the following: Courtenay Little Theatre, PO Box 3033, Courtenay, BC V9N 5N2 www.courtenaylittletheatre.com or Hospitals of Regina Foundation, #225-1874 Scarth St, Regina, SK S4P 4B3 www.hrf.sk.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020