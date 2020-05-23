|
WILLIAM FRASER BOURCHIER (Bill) 1925-2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father, Bill, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Hospital, on May 19, 2020. Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, his family was unable to be by his side when he passed, however his wonderful nurse was with him at his bedside as he passed quickly and peacefully from this world to the next. He joins his beloved wife of 44 years, Margaret (2001) and son James (1965) and leaves behind his daughters Mary (Donald) and Elizabeth, and his beloved grandchildren, Shona and Graeme. Bill was born in Toronto on October 13, 1925, the son of Helen and Oliver Bourchier, and brother to Mary and George. He was a wonderful storyteller, and reveled in recounting to us stories of life growing up in Toronto during the Great Depression, and of childhood summers spent on his uncle's farm in King Township, where he learned the basics of dairy farming, and developed his lifelong love of nature…and cows. When the war broke out in 1939 he was just 14, but had a strong desire to fight for his country, so when he turned 17, he marched over to the recruiting office to sign up, telling the officer he was 18. The recruiting officer did not believe him, but said if he got his mother's permission, they would accept him. He was granted permission, on the condition that he finish school when he returned after the war. So, he joined the RCAF and trained as a navigator, and was sent to England in 1944. His time in the Forces made for a great many more stories, some happy and heartwarming, some others, not so much, but all so vivid you almost felt you were there. He returned to Canada after the war, and dutifully completed high school, then, in keeping with his love of farming, pursued a degree at the Ontario School of Agriculture at the University of Guelph. As it turns out, farming was not to be in his future, so he completed his degree in microbiology, then moved to Montreal to pursue a career in pharmaceuticals. In Montreal, a friend set him up on a blind date with a girl, who he described to his mother afterwards, as a beautiful soul, as well as being incredibly beautiful, "like a Hollywood movie star". This girl, Margaret, became the love of his life, and they shared 44 wonderful years together before her passing in 2001. Bill and Margaret had 3 children, Mary, Elizabeth and James, who tragically passed away many years ago. They settled in Candiac, a suburb of Montreal, where they raised their family. Bill enjoyed a long career with Bristol Myers as the Director of Quality Control, monitoring the quality of cutting-edge pharmaceuticals. He retired in 1991, after which he and Margaret enjoyed a number of years of travel and relaxation. Bill moved back to Toronto, where his children and grandchildren live, and spent the rest of his healthy years travelling, cycling, and telling stories to family and friends. His health started to decline about 5 years ago, and he moved to Sunnybrook at the end of 2016. The family would like to thank all the staff of K2-W, where he spent his last years, and to his companion, Saadat, for their loving care and unfailing compassion. We are truly thankful for the wonderful care he received at Sunnybrook. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Sunnybrook Veteran's Center or The Salvation Army.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020