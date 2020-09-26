You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

William GIBLIN
WILLIAM 'BILL' GIBLIN January 23, 1947 - September 19, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of William J. Giblin announces his sudden passing, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 73. Known to all as 'Bill', he will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Hélène and his children, Stacey (Kelly), Renée (Eli), Darren (Bettina) and Françoise. He will also be forever remembered by his seven grandchildren, Léo, Hayden, Samantha,Peyton, Oliver, Sloane, and Simone, by his brother Ron (Linda), his sisters-in-law Suzanne Gourlay (Roy) and Nicole Proulx (Richard), and his many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Bill was predeceased by his mother Rita, step-father Leonard, and his sisters Lynn and Elaine (Gary). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, October 5 from 1 - 3:45 p.m. at the Collins Clarke MacGillivray White Funeral Home in Pointe-Claire. A private service to follow for the family. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Bill to the Lakeshore General Hospital or the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
