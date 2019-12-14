|
|
WILLIAM GORDON JONES 92, of Oakville Ontario, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. Gordon was born on September 16, 1927 in Liverpool, England to John and Ellen (Turner) Jones. He graduated from Nepean High School in Ottawa, having been evacuated to Canada with his brother Gwyn during World War 2. He returned to England at 17 to serve in the Royal Navy and then emigrated back to Canada in 1950. He married Janet Swerdfager in 1959, and they raised four children in Oakville. Gordon started his career in the financial industry at the Bank of Canada in 1950 as a teller with a high school education. He took CBA courses and also earned his Chartered Accountant designation by completing night school for five years in a University of Toronto program. In 1956 he was transferred to the Bank's Security department in Ottawa as a trader. He moved to Toronto in 1960 to become the Bank's foreign exchange trader/manager and also a bond trader. In 1962, Gordon joined Burns Brothers and Denton where he began as a bond trader and eventually managed all areas of Fixed Income trading and underwriting. In 1973 he joined Merrill Lynch Canada as Vice President of Government Bond underwriting. In 1974, he was elected to the Board and also was appointed Executive Vice President. In 1977, he became President and Chief Operating Officer. In 1982 he was elected a Director of Merrill Lynch, Pearce, Fenner and Smith, the parent company in New York. In 1984, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Merrill Lynch Canada. Gordon also served as Vice-Chairman in 1980 and Chairman in 1981 of the Investment Dealers Association. In 1984 he was elected as a Governor of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Gordon enjoyed spending time with his family, was an expert gardener and handyman, and also an avid reader all of his life. Generous and thoughtful he supported many charities and individuals with his time and resources. He was also active in his church St. John's United for 50 years. His storytelling was well known and he looked back on his life with gratitude and happiness. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Janet, brother Gwyn Jones and cousins Robert and Howard Jones. He is survived by his children: Susan (John Schumacher), Laura (Mike Rasberry), David (Sarah) and Karen Jones and his twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at St. John's United Church at 262 Randall St., Oakville at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity or Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019