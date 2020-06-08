|
WILLIAM (Bill) GORDON LEA, LL.B., Q.C. Died peacefully at home in Charlottetown, PEI on June 4, 2020. Bill is survived by his sons Gordon (Tracey), James (Rachel), and Patrick (Claire), and his former wife Tara Maloney. He was a proud grandfather to his five grandchildren, Emmett, Isabel, Sam, Ruth and Fred, and a soon-to-be sixth on the way. Bill is also survived by his brother Jim (Jeannie) and sisters Fran (Doug) Hill and Janet Ballem. Bill was predeceased by his parents Dr. R. Gordon Lea and Mary Armstrong Lea and his grandparents, Hon. Walter Maxfield and Maude Lea of Victoria. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill's family was a very big part of his life and he will be dearly missed. Bill graduated from Mount Allison (B.A., Honours Philosophy) and Dalhousie (LL.B.). Called to the bar in 1973, he practiced law at the firm that would later be known as Campbell Lea, where he became senior partner before retiring and most-recently returned as Counsel. Bill was very proud of his legal career and there was little he enjoyed more than serving his clients and helping his community. He appeared before all courts in Prince Edward Island, the Federal Court of Canada, the Federal Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Canada. He received his Queen's Counsel appointment in 1986. In addition to his focus on his practice, Bill was an extraordinary musician. Starting at the age of 15 with Art Cantwell and "The Mariners" playing trumpet, over his lifetime he played with various groups on many instruments including piano, guitar, trumpet, bass guitar, and pipe organ. He spent weekends "jamming" with other local musicians and throughout the years he performed at most venues in and around Charlottetown. His neighborhood will be distinctly quieter in his absence. One of Bill's lifetime interests was Ham Radio. At the age of 16, Bill became the youngest ham radio operator in Canada as VE1ADS. Later as VE1PJ, he managed many maritime nets as controller and had contacts throughout the world. Bill will be remembered by his family and friends for his deep laughter and kindness, and as a friendly face during his frequent neighbourhood walks. He will be missed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service will not be held at this time. Please consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, of which he was a founding member. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2020