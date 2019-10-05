You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
St. Mary's Kerrisdale Anglican Church
2490 West 37th Avenue
Vancouver, BC V6M 1P5
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Mary
2490 W 37th Ave
Vancouver, BC
View Map
William Gordon MEEKISON


1934 - 2019
WILLIAM GORDON MEEKISON January 30, 1934 - September 11, 2019 Bill died peacefully in hospital on September 11, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Bunty Robertson, Bill will be remembered and missed by his children, John Meekison (Tanya) and Lisa Reichenbach (Stefan), his grandchildren Graeme, Lauren, Mira and Jamie, his brothers, Peter Meekison and Jim Meekison (Carolyn), and his many nieces and nephews. Bill studied at UBC and graduated in medicine in 1963. He obtained a Masters in Public Health at the University of Toronto and forged a distinguished career as a Medical Health Officer in BC, first in Williams Lake and later as the Director of the Boundary Health Unit in the Lower Mainland. For a period, he simultaneously served the Skeena Health Unit in northern BC. As a preventative medicine and public health advocate, in later years Bill worked as an advisor on clinical trials, including those for the chicken pox vaccine. He was passionate about affordable housing and spent many years as a Director at the Affordable Housing Societies, based in New Westminster. Bill was an enthusiastic, curious and engaging person who loved technology, photography, movies and reading, and was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and special friend to Christine. He was a great friend and companion to us all. A service for thanksgiving of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on December 15th, at St. Mary, 2490 W 37th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6M 1P5, Canada. In lieu of flowers, we would be grateful for donations to the Meekison Family Fund in support of UBC at: https:// memorial.support.ubc.ca/ bill- meekison/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
