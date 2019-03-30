DR. WILLIAM HAROLD REGINALD TANNER December 2, 1928 - Calgary, Alberta March 22, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Dr. Reg Tanner of Calgary, AB, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Known as Reg (or Bay) by his many friends, he was born in Calgary and lived in Elbow Park and Mount Royal during his early youth. His academic career started at Strathcona School for boys (Calgary) and Trinity College School (Port Hope) before attending the University of Alberta for a Science degree and the University of British Columbia where he received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) at the top of his class. His academics concluded with his surgical studies in Ophthalmology at the Sunnybrook and Toronto General hospital in Toronto. He made his final move back to Calgary in 1961 where he opened his medical office to practice ophthalmology and performed eye surgeries and locums at various Calgary hospitals. He was highly respected by his patients, peers and many friends during his over 30 year career. Reg met the love of his life, Patricia Joan Crisall (Pat) when he was just six years old in Kindergarten in Calgary. Their friendship continued as they grew up together, attending Christ Church (Elbow Park) and keeping in touch throughout their schooling. Married in Vancouver in 1954; they soon after had four children, Richard, Robert, Joan & Patricia. They built a wonderful life in SW Calgary where they remained together for fifty-seven years until Pat's passing in 2012. The family years were spent skiing most weekends at Sunshine or Lake Louise in the winter and summers at the family cottage on Shuswap Lake. Reg was an accomplished skier (snow and water), enjoyed gardening, swimming, duck hunting and fishing. In his retirement years, Reg's focus became his time with Pat - they travelled the world together and he became a master bird carver. He always had a project on the table and loved to fix anything that didn't work right. He was happiest to be with his family and enjoyed the chaos of the large gatherings over the many birthdays, Christmas and other holidays. Reg was also old school; a perfect gentleman and believed that a man's word is his bond. You could always count on him being dressed in a blazer and tie for Sunday service at Christ Church - the same way he had looked for over eighty years of attendance. His wit and dry sense of humor will be missed. Reg is survived by his four children, Richard and his wife, Shannon; Robert and his wife, April; Joan Weir and her husband, Gordon; and Trish MacPhail and her husband, Ian. He was also loved dearly by his nine grandchildren, Jordana, Katerine, Victoria, Tiffany, Jessica, Charles, Alex, Tanner, Mikaela; and four great-grandchildren, Berkeley, Adria, Marlow and Millie. Funeral Services will be held at Anglican Parish of Christ Church (3602 - 8th Street S.W., Calgary, AB) on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to The Alzheimer Society of Calgary, 800, 7015 Macleod Trail S.W., Calgary, AB T2H 2K6, Telephone: (403)290-0110, www.alzheimercalgary.com. In living memory of Dr. Reg Tanner, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019