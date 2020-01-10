You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
William Henry NELSON


1923 - 2020
DR. WILLIAM HENRY NELSON 'Bill' Professor Emeritus November 3, 1923 - January 03, 2020 Loving father of Eva, beloved husband of Mary, William left Omaha, Nebraska at the age of nineteen to complete his Doctorate at Columbia University. He continued on to a distinguished academic career, lecturing at N.Y.U., Rice University and, finally, The University of Toronto, St. George, where he retired from University College after twentyeight years. Possessed of a ferociously brilliant mind, unmatched compassion, generosity and an inviolate sense of justice, Bill was a proud civil rights and environmental activist, who prioritized the needs of others above his own at every opportunity. Kind and warm of heart, he had a special affection for animals, and always took the time to rescue and comfort those in need. A personal acquaintance of two U.S. Presidents and an American patriot in the truest sense, he always laboured honourably and tirelessly at whatever he did to leave the world a better place. Dad, you're the greatest man we'll ever know. Thank you. If desired, tribute donations to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. Special thanks to Drs. Allaby and O'Shea. Funeral arrangements entrusted to https://www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
