WILLIAM HENRY WARDLE April 7, 1924 - June 23, 2020 On June 23, 2020, the much loved patriarch of our family passed away peacefully at 96 years of age. Bill leaves behind his wife Bette to whom he was lovingly and devotedly married for 64 years. He will be forever missed by his four children Greg (Nancy), Andrea Cowie (Scott), Scott (Norma) and Jacqui, his 8 grandchildren Carrie, Lisa, Chris (Irina), Samantha (Richard), Cassie (Joël), David, Natalie and Charles as well as his first great grandchild Zachary. A respected leader, Bill's ethical standards were evident in all aspects of his life. He set challenging goals for himself that manifested in his many personal, athletic and career achievements. Although he excelled professionally, Bill was most proud of his family. His happy places were at the family cottage on Lake of Bays where he savoured family gatherings with his children and grandchildren, and Naples, Florida with Bette at their winter home; biking, playing tennis and golf. Cocktail hour while watching Naple's breathtaking sunsets became a tradition. Those who knew Bill in business, experienced a force to be reckoned with. His children and grandchildren; however, knew a much softer side; loving, devoted and generous to a fault, always placing everyone's needs above his own. Born in London, Ontario, Bill's work ethic began early starting with a paper route, selfless at a young age, he would often use his earnings to buy gifts for his beloved mother Daisy. He excelled in many sports, all of his achievements captured in scrapbooks of newspaper clippings and photos meticulously maintained by his proud mother. After serving in the Canadian Army from 1943-45, Bill attended the University of Western Ontario where he obtained his Honours degree in Business Administration. Bill was recognized as MVP of the Western Mustangs Football team and lettered in Basketball. After graduation he was recruited to play professionally with the Toronto Argonauts. Bill's business career spanned four decades. He began at Clarkson Gordon & Company where he articled and received his designation as a Chartered Accountant. He went on to become the President of Warner Lambert Canada Ltd., President of Laura Secord Canada, UK & USA, where he insisted on doing a daily "quality control" check of their delicious products. His love of sports led him to his involvement with the Olympics. He was the VP of Marketing for the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics and continued his Olympic involvement working as a consultant for the IOC and then as President of the Olympic Trust of Canada. Nighty night Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Friend. You will forever be missed but your memory, your lessons, your values will live on in all of us. We will be celebrating the life of this exceptional man at a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice in his name would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences and to learn more about Bill's remarkable life, please visit Legacy.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020